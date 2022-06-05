Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 5th (ACU, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP, ECOL, ENZ, HTBX, IDN, JAGX)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 5th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

