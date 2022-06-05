Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 5th (ACU, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP, ECOL, ENZ, HTBX, IDN, JAGX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 5th:
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.