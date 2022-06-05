StockNews.com Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

