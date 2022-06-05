StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,519 shares of company stock worth $733,281 in the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

