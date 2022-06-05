Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Financial Comparison

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A JOYY -2.24% 2.62% 1.60%

27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80 JOYY 1 2 4 0 2.43

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 295.62%. JOYY has a consensus price target of $92.57, indicating a potential upside of 166.78%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than JOYY.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and JOYY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 4.63 -$11.21 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.62 billion 1.03 -$80.29 million ($0.92) -37.72

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

