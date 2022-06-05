Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Head to Head Review

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.64 -$65.57 million ($0.58) -15.40 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 10.21 $419.19 million $2.79 11.06

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -9.56% -3.59% -1.73% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.55% 8.75% 1.79%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

