Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,337,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

