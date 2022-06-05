Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.23 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

