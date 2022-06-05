Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Financial Survey

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% FREYR Battery N/A -21.29% -18.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunworks and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 FREYR Battery 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.55%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.80%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.60 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.73 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.00) -8.45

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Sunworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

