Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($6.93).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.82) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 307 ($3.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.42. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 241.80 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 223,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($777,612.60). Also, insider Steve Bennett bought 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510.26 ($24,684.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 238,814 shares of company stock worth $66,185,526.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

