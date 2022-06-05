The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report $629.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $467.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

