The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$85.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$101.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

