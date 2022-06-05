The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $491.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.