The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to post $113.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $110.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $459.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 185,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $526.09 million, a P/E ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

