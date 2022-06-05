The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to announce $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $33.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Real Good Food.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGF shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

