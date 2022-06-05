The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $12.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

