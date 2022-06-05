Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.35. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $13.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 841,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

