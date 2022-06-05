Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,769,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,053,237.96. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256.

TOU opened at C$76.71 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.