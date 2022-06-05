Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$70.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. Insiders purchased 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256 over the last three months.

TSE TOU opened at C$76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.20. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

