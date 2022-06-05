TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on TAC. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -15.09%.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
