TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TAC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

