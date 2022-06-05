Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

TVTX opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,878,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 688,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

