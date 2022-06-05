Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

