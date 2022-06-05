Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $923.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $832.47 million to $943.63 million. Trimble posted sales of $945.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. Trimble has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 38.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after purchasing an additional 450,136 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 131,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

