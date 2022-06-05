Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $33.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 157,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,324,000 after acquiring an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

