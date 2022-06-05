Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

