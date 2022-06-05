U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 million, a PE ratio of -311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 154,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $495,369.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $31,502.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

