Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,966. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

