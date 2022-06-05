US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 892.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

