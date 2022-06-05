VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). VBI Vaccines also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VBIV remained flat at $$0.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $240.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 44.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 102.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 65.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 474,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

