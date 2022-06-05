Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 845,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,525. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

