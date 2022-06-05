Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Verastem also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 1,071,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,656. The stock has a market cap of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

