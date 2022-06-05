Verint Systems (VRNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 181,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 169,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.