Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vertex has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

