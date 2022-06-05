Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of VERX opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

