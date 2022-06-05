VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report sales of $601.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $621.00 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $208,382,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

