Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,544.29 ($32.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,145.75). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 525 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,576.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,752 ($22.17) on Friday. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,597 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($34.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,024.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

