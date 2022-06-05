Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after buying an additional 809,360 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

