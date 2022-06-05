WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.42%. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 186,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 115,687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WesBanco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

