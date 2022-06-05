Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 171,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

