Wetouch Technology (WETH) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wetouch Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 13.42% 17.71% 5.29%

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology Competitors 546 2244 2257 73 2.36

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Wetouch Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wetouch Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million $17.39 million 1.94 Wetouch Technology Competitors $7.16 billion $1.51 billion 14.39

Wetouch Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wetouch Technology rivals beat Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wetouch Technology (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

