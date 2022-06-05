Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933.

WPM stock opened at C$53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.43. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of C$24.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

