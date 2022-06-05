Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Worley alerts:

OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.