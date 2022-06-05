Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.34 Million

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to report $103.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.56 million and the highest is $105.41 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $424.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $435.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.10 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $549.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

