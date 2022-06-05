Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.34 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) to report $103.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.56 million and the highest is $105.41 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $424.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $435.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.10 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $549.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.