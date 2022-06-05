Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will report $20.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.40 million. Asure Software reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $89.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.40 million to $99.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.