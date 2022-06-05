Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.09 Million

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to report sales of $125.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.64 million to $125.53 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $511.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $511.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $537.75 million to $538.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

