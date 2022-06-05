Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NYSE DAR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $69,390,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

