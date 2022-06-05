Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to announce $341.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $342.72 million. GDS reported sales of $288.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.74 on Friday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

