Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

