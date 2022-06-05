Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Announce -$1.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the lowest is ($1.72). iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 270,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,669. iRobot has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

