Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.26 million and the lowest is $114.79 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $157.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $582.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.62 million to $623.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $715.30 million, with estimates ranging from $615.66 million to $814.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

